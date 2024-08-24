Sunday, August 25, 2024, 00:03











Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram, was arrested this Saturday at Bourget airport outside Paris. The incident occurred at around 8pm when the executive was returning from Azerbaijan in the company of his bodyguard and a woman. Apparently, the police approached him on the steps of the plane and later searched the aircraft. Other sources have indicated that the operation was carried out by the French secret services.

The CEO of the popular messaging network had an outstanding arrest warrant linked to an investigation into serious crimes that had been issued by the French authorities. However, the crimes of which he is accused have not been revealed, although various media agree that they would be related to his social network. The 39-year-old billionaire has dual French-Russian nationality. He left Moscow due to pressure from the Kremlin to provide data on millions of users.