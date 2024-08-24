Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, has been arrested Saturday evening as he was getting off his private jet at Le Bourget airport in Paris, French broadcaster TF1 reported. Durov, a 39-year-old French-Russian, was arriving from Azerbaijan, accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman, when he was stopped by gendarmes from the GTA (Air Transport Gendarmerie). A search warrant had been issued against him by the French National Directorate of Judicial Police on the basis of a preliminary investigation..