The creator of the Telegram messenger Pavel Durov named several disadvantages of Apple devices. In your channel Durov’s Channel he also explained why he considers iPhone owners to be digital slaves.

One of the downsides, according to Durov, is that Apple sells older devices to its users at an inflated price. Using them, people are trapped inside the iOS ecosystem.

“Every time I have to use my iPhone to test our iOS app, I feel like I was thrown back into the Middle Ages,” explained the creator of Telegram. In his opinion, the 60Hz display frequency used on the iPhone cannot compete with the 120Hz display frequency used in some Android devices.

The worst is that Apple devices turn users into “digital slaves,” Durov said. “You are allowed to use only those applications that Apple allows you to install through the App Store, and you can only use Apple’s iCloud to create backups,” said the creator of Telegram.

“It’s no surprise that Apple’s totalitarian approach has been so highly praised by the Chinese Communist Party, which, thanks to Apple, now has complete control over the applications and data of its citizens, who relied on the iPhone,” concluded Durov.

Earlier, Durov saw the danger that Apple and Google blocked the Parler app, popular among supporters of former US President Donald Trump. The creator of Telegram urged users to switch to Android and explained why this operating system is safer than iOS.