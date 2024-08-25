The Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA) carried out the arrest, placing him on a wanted list, after his arrival from Azerbaijan

Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram, was arrested at Le Bourget airport, near Paris. According to initial reports at the time of his arrest, Durov, of French-Russian origin, was accompanied by a woman and a bodyguard.

The reason for the arrest has not been specified at this time, however it appears that a French search warrant has been issued in connection with a preliminary investigation. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the charges or the circumstances that led to the arrest warrant.