Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested. The charges

Trouble is coming for Pavel Durovfounder and CEO of the encrypted messaging service Telegram, who was arrested at Le Bourget airport, near Paris. The French broadcaster Tf1 reported. The thirty-nine-year-old Franco-Russian was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman. The arrest, Tf1 continues, was carried out by the airport gendarmerie.

On the head of Durov, who had started from‘Azerbaijan with his private jet, there is a pending French search warrant issued by the French National Directorate of Judicial Police on the basis of a preliminary investigation. The judiciary considers that the lack of moderation, cooperation with law enforcement and the tools offered (disposable number, cryptocurrency exchange, etc.) make the platform complicit in illegal activities which take place there, from drug trafficking to the frauds.

The execution of the warrant was conditional on Durov’s presence on French soil. “He made a mistake this evening. We don’t know why… Was it just a stopover? In any case, he was caught!”, a source close to the investigation confided to Tf1. Durov had in fact avoided going to Europe as much as possible, where his company is in the crosshairsand had a habit of traveling to the Emirates, former Soviet Union countries, or South America. Durov is expected to appear before a judge in the coming hours ahead of a possible indictment tomorrow for a multitude of crimes: terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, receiving stolen goods, juvenile criminal content, etc.

“Pavel Durov will end up in pre-trial detentionthat’s for sure,” comments another source involved in the investigation, “he allowed countless crimes and crimes to be committed on his platform and did nothing to moderate or collaborate.”For years, Telegram has become THE number 1 platform for organized crime”, another source comments. The aim of the operation, explains Tf1, is twofold: on the one hand to dissuade criminals from continuing to use Telegram for their trafficking, on the other to encourage other European countries to increase joint work to combat online content of a terrorist nature exchanged through the service.