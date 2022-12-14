Pavel Bure said that the secret of Alexander Ovechkin’s success is in proper preparation for the season

World champion and Olympic medalist as part of the Russian national hockey team Pavel Bure spoke about the success of the Russian striker “Washington Capitals” Alexander Ovechkin. His words lead “Sport-Express”.

“The secret is simple – the right preparation for the season and an inexhaustible drive. Look how happy he is about scoring goals – he still enjoys hockey!” – said Bure, calling Ovechkin a model of the right attitude to business.

Earlier Wednesday, December 14, Ovechkin scored a hat-trick against the Chicago Blackhawks. The meeting ended with a score of 7:3 in favor of the capital’s team. Thus, the Russian reached the mark of 800 goals in the NHL and reduced the gap to second in the list of the best snipers in the league Canadian Gordie Howe to one goal.

Wayne Gretzky is the best scorer in NHL history. On account of his 894 abandoned washers.