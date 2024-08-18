Ciudad Juarez.- The Additional Municipal Urbanization System (SUMA) completed the paving works on Yucatán Street, which extends from Pitahaya Street to Kenia Street, in the Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood.

The official delivery was made by the Municipal President, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

During the event, the mayor mentioned the importance of the SUMA and Participatory Budget programs for decision-making on interventions on main streets.

He explained that the paving was done with hydraulic concrete, which guarantees a durability of 30 to 40 years and an increase in the value of the properties by 20 to 30 percent.

Javier Said Estrada De la Torre, head of SUMA, explained that the paving covered 2,465.45 square meters, which represents three complete stretches of street, benefiting 27 families.

The total investment was 3 million 618 thousand 944.03 pesos, with 2 million 714 thousand 208 pesos contributed by the Municipal Government and 904 thousand 736 pesos from neighborhood contributions.

In addition, Arturo Rivera Barreno, Director General of Public Services, reported on the rehabilitation of 55 streetlights and the collection of 2 tons of garbage and half a ton of washed-up soil.

Residents expressed their satisfaction with the improvements to the street and thanked the mayor for the attention provided.