The project to lift a new building that houses The Fire Service Directorate In the city of Valencia he returns to take shape 18 years after it was planned. The construction group Pavasal leads the temporary union of companies that will assume The construction valued at 12.83 million euros, what it supposes 64 %% than the contract initially awarded 3 years ago.

The Local Governing Board has awarded the works to the UTE formed by Friday formed by Edifesa works and projects and Industrial and Tertiary Logistics Building (Elit)both of Pavasal, next to Sogeser Facity Services. Its offer was imposed on 14 other proposals submitted and the estimated period of duration of the works is 18 months.

The project involves the construction of a building again that will house the offices of the Directorate Next to the Central Fire Park on Avenida de la Plata of the capital. The new headquarters will consist of six heights, a ground floor and a basement, and will have a total built area of ​​6,976 square meters. The complex will also house the health unit, intervention, prevention and civil protection and the logistics unit, in addition to spaces for training and meeting room, with underground parking will have a capacity for 59 cars.

The project It was planned in 2007 With a contest of ideas to create a singular building, but It was pending since then due to lack of budget Until the exercise of 2021, in which the Municipal Corporation had again to allocate public funds to modify and adapt the project, given the time elapsed and regulatory changes. The winning study of the initial contest was in charge of writing the new project.

Failed award

Subsequently in 2022 the works were awarded to a UTE formed by Tudmir and Avia construction companies for an amount of 7.8 million euros. However, the construction management contest was deserted twice and the strong rise in costs led to the winner and the City Council resolving the contest.

In May 2024, the study was once again hired, for an amount of 252,114.22 euros, for the review and update of the management building project of the Central Fire Park and the update of the expenditure corresponding to the Directorate of Work and Coordination of Safety and Health and Health. “