Beyond what happened in the last World Cup, where he lost the right-back spot to Jules Koundé, Pavard is one of the best in the world in his position. The French defender has been at an always compliant level for several years, specifically since he was the revelation in Russia 2018, a performance that earned him a subsequent signing by the Bayern Munich team where he has remained on an even line and good football .
Unfortunately for Bayern, Pavard is anxious to have a change of scenery, which is why the Bavarian club, once it understood that the French player will not renew his relationship with the team, decided to place him on the market with the goal of selling him and avoid a free exit in 2023. In the winter market, upon its closure, Inter Milan knocked on the door of Bayern Munich with the willingness to sign the French player, however, Benjamin himself asked that the offer be rejected.
Pavard ruled out going to Italy because his mind is to be part of Barcelona from the following season. The side has the green light from Xavi to arrive and hopes that the culés comply and pay the 30 million euros that the Germans are asking for the sale of the defender, who let go of an opportunity within Serie A due to his loyalty to the Catalans, with who has advanced talks for several weeks ago and hopes that these will be fulfilled.
#Pavard #play #LaLiga
