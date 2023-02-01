Bayern Munich got one of the best reinforcements on the market. The German club obtained the loan of João Cancelo from Manchester City, after the player and Pep Guardiola had a meeting after which the coach ordered the departure of the Portuguese whose level was not only in free fall after the World Cup . In the same way, he generated problems in the dressing room and it was time to nip him in the bud.
The assignment is for six months and includes a purchase clause of 70 million euros, which the Germans would have in mind to make valid, since circumstances seem to force them to do so. Benjamin Pavard is very clear that he wants to leave the club in the summer market and as long as he does not lose him for free in 2024, the Bavarians will open the door to his sale. Today everything indicates that his destiny would be in Spain, specifically within Barcelona with Barcelona.
Sources confirm that the footballer received an offer about the closing of the market from Inter Milan, however, the Frenchman immediately rejected it because in his head there is only the option of being part of Xavi’s squad at FC Barcelona starting in July. It is known that the player’s entourage has already had contacts with Laporta and his entourage, both parties want to close the transfer and are only waiting for Bayern to define the price to start with the efforts of a highly desired signing.
#Pavard #leave #Bayern #decides #wait #Barcelona
