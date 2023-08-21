Benjamin Pavard at Inter, here we are now. Marotta and Bayern have reached an agreement for the transfer of the French defender to the Nerazzurri. Agreement found for 30 million euros plus two bonuses that will end up in the coffers of the Bavarian club. But before the operation is made official, the German champions need to define the purchase of Pavard’s replacement in order not to remain uncovered. However, there shouldn’t be any obstacles and Pavard will soon be available to Inzaghi for the second star operation.