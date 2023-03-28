Nfter their impressive opening victories, France and Austria followed suit in qualifying for the Euro 2024 in Germany. Vice world champion France won 1-0 (0-0) in Ireland thanks to a dream goal from Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, Austria made a comeback 2-1 (0-1) over outsiders Estonia. The Netherlands struggled 3-0 (1-0) against football dwarf Gibraltar for the first win.

In atmospheric Dublin, right-back Pavard (50′) scored a powerful shot under the bar for the French team’s winner, who had beaten the Netherlands 4-0 in the first game. In addition to Pavard, his Munich club colleague Dayot Upamecano and Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani were also in the starting XI of national coach Didier Deschamps.

Red card for Walker

In Rotterdam, Memphis Depay (23′) and Nathan Ake (50’/82′) scored for the Dutch, who also owed a lot after the red card against Liam Walker (51′). Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt played from the start after surviving a viral illness. The Elftal thus moved up to third place in Group B, behind the flawless French and Greece.

After beating Azerbaijan 4-1, Ralf Rangnick celebrated the next victory as team boss of the Austrians. Michael Gregoritsch (88th) scored the winning goal for the Alpine republic shortly before the end. Previously, Cologne’s Florian Kainz (68th) had equalized the Balts’ opening goal through Rauno Sappinen (25th). Even before the guests scored, Gregoritsch failed with a penalty kick on the crossbar (17th).







Sweden defeats Azerbaijan

After losing 3-0 to Belgium, Sweden secured a mandatory win. Coach Janne Andersson’s team, who didn’t include veteran star Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the matchday squad this time, beat Azerbaijan 5-0 (1-0) in Solna. RB Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg (38′), Bahlul Mustafazade (65’/own goal), Viktor Gyökeres (79′), Jesper Karlsson (88′) and Anthony Elanga (89′) scored for the Scandinavians.

The Swedes moved up to third place with three points, Austria remains the leader of the table with the optimal result. Belgium had no play after the opening win. On Tuesday (8.45 p.m. / RTL) the Red Devils with national coach Domenico Tedesco will meet the German selection in Cologne.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski celebrated the first three with Poland in the 1-0 (1-0) win against Albania. After the 1: 3 in the Czech Republic at the start, Karol Swiderski scored the winning goal (41st).