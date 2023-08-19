A day of continuous calls between Lombardy and Bavaria, a negotiation that lights up more and more. Inter and Bayern, allied clubs also on the market, continue to discuss Benjamin Pavard profitably. Tuchel’s flexible and expert footballer has communicated to Bayern that he wants to leave and remains Inzaghi’s first goal in the hunt for the defender, the last missing piece in the squad. If a formal offer of 25 million including bonuses from Zhang’s club had arrived on Thursday and was rejected by the Germans intent on keeping the bar high, today the Nerazzurri managers opened up on the telephone to the possibility of going a little higher: in theory, the ‘Inter would reach 30 including bonuses, but that might not be enough, at least according to requests from Bayern who would like 30+5. At the moment this figure is considered too high by the Nerazzurri managers, given that Pavard only expires in a year: the situation is evolving given the contacts that will continue also in the evening and tomorrow.