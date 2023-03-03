The Frenchman’s words: “I am determined to give everything for the club and the team and I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern”

During a long interview granted to the microphones of Sport1, Benjamin Pavardthe Bayern Munich defender who Inter likes a lot, confirmed an offer from the Nerazzurri in January but declined to stay in Bavaria.

His words: “I’m not the type to leave mid-season. My goal was definitely to stay at Bayern. I’m determined to give everything for the club and the team and I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern.

Future? I never said I wanted to leave. I know very well that I am in a very large club where everything is. Whether it’s the team, the physios, the managers, there is a great atmosphere everywhere. I feel very comfortable here, I like the club and the fans and I hope we can do great things this season.”

March 2, 2023 (change March 2, 2023 | 1:21 pm)

