E.Less than a year after the Munich scandal group Wirecard went bankrupt, an important whistleblower revealed his identity in the case. According to his own statements, the lawyer Pav Gill worked for about a year in the legal department of Wirecard in Singapore. Now Gill is a main character in a Wirecard documentary on Sky, which the pay broadcaster based in Unterföhring near Munich presented.

The film “Wirecard – The Billion Lie” was produced in cooperation with ARD and Arte. From Thursday onwards, the documentary will be available from 6:00 p.m. on the streaming provider Sky Ticket. The broadcast in Arte and on ARD will take place at the end of autumn.

In his own words, Gill left the company in 2018 because the group headquarters in Aschheim had slowed down its internal investigations into balance sheet manipulation and sham deals. “I think if we hadn’t made our presence felt and exposed the company, it would have gotten bigger and bigger in the wrong sense,” said Gill at the press conference. Gill first informed the London Financial Times, then other media too.

Concerned employees have contacted him

“I was the only legal advisor with responsibility for all markets in the Asia Pacific region,” said Gill. At that time, concerned employees would have contacted him. “You didn’t trust HR, you didn’t trust management.”

The Munich public prosecutor’s office accuses the former Wirecard executive suite of “gang-like fraud”. They are said to have inflated the balance sheet with the help of sham deals in the billions in order to be able to keep the otherwise loss-making company afloat with loans.

The former CEO Markus Braun is in custody, the former sales director Jan Marsalek has gone into hiding and is suspected of being in Russia. The investigators estimate the damage to banks and other creditors at 3.2 billion euros. Apart from that, the now largely dismantled group had lost over 20 billion euros in market value within two years.

The employees had reported irregularities in the Asian business, said Gill. They “told me,“ This is what happens here at the company, what can you do? We fear for our lives! ”“ His superiors asked him to investigate, he said. “At some point the board noticed that and threw me out after three months.” At the insistence of his mother, he then brought his knowledge to light with the help of the “Financial Times” and the journalist Clare Rewcastle Brown.