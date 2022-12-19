The end of the 2022 season coincides, at least momentarily, with the conclusion of the experience of Daniel Ricciardo as an official pilot. The Australian, who was not reconfirmed by McLaren due to decidedly below average performances, will always and in any case spend 2023 in Formula 1, but as the third driver of the Red Bull. His hope is to be able to get back on the starting grid, doing so by staying in close contact with the Circus and pulling the plug on competitions for a year.

Regardless of how and if he will be able to complete his mission, Ricciardo looks to 2023 to start his new experience, while also pointing to a pilot who could be a source of inspiration for him: Nico Hulkenberg. The German was in fact announced as the new Haas standard bearer for next season, in which he will take the place of Mick Schumacher, realizing a stable return to Formula 1 after his last experience in the 2019. Over the past three years, the 35-year-old had taken part in just four races at Aston Martin (as of 2020 still known as Racing Point), all times to replace the unavailable Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel. A period therefore lived close to F1, which will now see him back on track as an official driver in an almost completely unexpected way.

A story that Ricciardo himself will obviously try to replicate in his favor, as well as that of other participants in the 2023 world championship mentioned by the Australian in an interview with crash.net: “As often as it is returned – he explained with a joke – he shouldn’t be called ‘Hulkenberg’, but ‘Hulkenback’ (Back can be translated into Italian with ‘to return’). I know myself better than anyone, and I know what I need, so I’m confident about taking a year off, because I know it will be good for me. Of course when you see other examples like those of Alonso or Magnussenwhich are also pretty good, this one it makes everything more reassuring. We are all gifted with different patterns, and the off year could have a different effect on each of us. QThis encourages me”.