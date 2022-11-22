Home page World

Since 1972, 27 leap seconds have been added. In times of digital technology, however, this causes problems. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Oleksandr Latkun

In everyday life, an inserted leap second doesn’t bother you – but digital technology can throw you out of step. That’s why the leap second has a break.

Versailles – 86,400 seconds make a day – at least in theory. In practice, the rotation of the earth sets the pace and it fluctuates a bit. Typically, the moon’s tidal forces slow the earth at about 1.78 milliseconds per hundred years. In 2020, however, the earth’s rotation had accelerated against the trend – the shortest day was measured.

Since 1972, a leap second has helped when the deviation between the earth’s rotation and the official world time is more than 0.9 seconds. So far, 27 leap seconds have been inserted. It is inserted in the middle of the year or on New Year’s Eve to bring the earth’s rotation and time back into harmony. While people do – in contrast to the leap day or something like that time change – don’t even notice, the leap second causes technical problems. For this reason, the insertion of a leap second from 2035 should be suspended for the time being.

Leap second should pause – Earth’s rotation and world time are drifting apart

The General Conference on Measures and Weights in the Palace of Versailles has therefore decided (PDF of the decision) that the maximum accepted deviation of the earth’s rotation and universal time should be redefined by 2035 at the latest. The International Committee on Weights and Measures (CIPM) is to work with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other organizations to develop a new regulation that can come into force by 2035 and “keep world time stable for at least a century”.

The absence of the leap second could cause the official world time and the rotation of the earth to drift apart by up to a minute. However, this would have no meaning for everyday life.

Leap second causes problems with atomic clocks

The leap second causes problems, especially in the area where the time is based on atomic clocks. Inserting a leap second is not easy there – there are three options: time can be stopped for a second, the seconds count can be extended to 61, or the clocks can be slowed down for a short time. Because this is handled differently in every organization and every company, there are temporary deviations in the time before the insertion of a leap second. Although these are only fractions of a second, this can lead to problems in digital systems or the financial world.

The faster rotation of the earth can also mean that at some point a negative leap second is necessary – this has never been done before and it is unclear whether and how it is technically possible. Another reason that speaks for the experts to revise the principle of the leap second.

Because the leap second repeatedly leads to problems in technical programs, in space travel and satellite navigation, several technology companies – including Meta, Google, Microsoft and Amazon – had already called for no more leap seconds to be introduced in the summer. (tab)