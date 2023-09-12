IFrom now on, more than a hundred schools nationwide will have specialized professionals to strengthen the mental health of students. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) officially launched the federal “Mental Health Coaches” program in a Berlin school on Tuesday. “Growing up in times of crisis and uncertain future prospects puts many young people under enormous stress,” explained the minister at the launch. The specialists will be deployed locally in schools.

Numerous studies have shown that psychological stress among children and young people has increased enormously in recent years. “With the mental health coaches, we bring preventive offers to strengthen resilience and mental health right into the lives of children and young people – to schools,” explained Paus.

The coaches encouraged people to get help for mental health problems and showed where and how young people can get this help. The young generation needs more attention and strengthening. The “Mental Health Coaches” also contribute to this.

The coaches – specialists in the fields of social education, social work and psychology – are used from the 5th grade onwards. With the help of preventive group offers, they should expand the students’ knowledge about mental health and provide information about help with psychological and social problems. The federal government is funding the model program with ten million euros.