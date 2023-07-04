Home page politics

The basic child security is intended to bring together services such as child benefit, child citizenship benefit, child allowance and those from the so-called education and participation package. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

For a long time there was a dispute in the traffic light coalition about financing, but now, according to Family Minister Lisa Paus, there is agreement: basic child security should come – with performance improvements.

Berlin – In the month-long dispute over the introduction of basic child security, the government coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has agreed on how to proceed, according to Family Minister Lisa Paus. “Now we have clarity, now there is an agreement,” said the Green politician last night on the ARD “Tagesthemen”.

“The basic child security is coming. At the end of the summer, a law will be passed in the cabinet. And there will actually be performance improvements,” Paus said. She has Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at her side. It is now only about “small things that have to be clarified with each other”.

Paus did not want to comment specifically on the estimated costs. The two billion euros set by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) in the financial plan for 2025 are just a “placeholder”. In the end it will probably be a sum between these two and the twelve billion euros she estimates.

Regarding the agreement, Paus said: “This is the clarity we need so that we can effectively combat child poverty in Germany.” It is unacceptable that every fifth child in Germany grows up in poverty. “We have to put an end to this.”

The basic child security is intended to bring together services such as child benefit, child citizenship benefit, child allowance and those from the so-called education and participation package. The application process should be clearer and easier. The traffic light coalition had long argued about the financing – especially between the Greens and the FDP. dpa