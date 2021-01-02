The recently released web series ” depicts a fictional state of the 16th century, where the king is extremely cynical and sex addict. There are no rights for women in this state. In the series,, actors like Shaheer Sheikh, Polomi Das, Anant Joshi and Flora Saini are in the lead roles.

story: Raja Bhadra Pratap Singh (Annu Kapoor) rules the state of ‘Pourshapur’. Bhadra Pratap Singh has enacted rules in the state in which women have no rights and are used only as an object. These rules are so strict that if any woman breaks them, she is given death sentence at the hands of someone in her family. In this state, women are like slaves in which the private part is to be locked up on the death of the husband, in relation to a man or in the non-attendance of the husband. Bhadra Pratap Singh is a sex addict freak king whose first queen Maharani Meeravati (Shilpa Shinde) arranges new queens to fulfill the lust of the king. However, no new king’s queen stays in the palace and mysteriously disappears the very next day of marriage. There is a eunuch in the state Boris (Milind Soman) who is the only person whose presence bothers the king. After all, what is there in Boris that makes the king upset. Does Boris have a hand in the disappearance of the king’s queens? What is the conspiracy going on in the king’s kingdom and Raj Mahal, the story of this is ‘Pourshapur’.

Review: The concept of this web series of 7 episodes is good but it is not treated properly. The story, directions and dialogues do not attract you at all. While watching the series, you would think that director Shachindra Vats would like to make it a ‘XXX-drama series like Kamasutra’ but he seems confused. The scenes of the film also do not attract you and the director has not used good actors at all. Milind Soman has a good presence in the series. Milind gives life to the character of Boris with his excellent body language. Annu Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde have played their characters well, but the acting of these actors goes in vain due to poor story, loose directions and useless dialogues. The characters of the rest of the film are not given depth. Shaheer Sheikh plays Veer Singh in ‘Pourshapur’ but he appears in only 2 scenes in the entire series. However at the end of the series you come to know that in the second season of the series, this same character of Veer Singh will be the main point of the story.

Why see: If you are a fan of Milind Soman and Annu Kapoor then you can see. If you don’t see it then it won’t matter.