Paurashpur Erotic drama the director: Sachindra Vats The artist: Anu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Anant V. Joshi, Poulomi Das

This is a pattern of dirty talk presented in history. Alt Balaji of Ekta Kapoor has made it. After getting Padma Shri and the controversy over the dirty talk, Ekta herself does not add the name of herself and mother Shobha Kapoor to these series. Alt Balaji and the G5 changed their style after showing five seasons of new-age filthy talk and moved to a princely state called Pourushpur in some corner of sixteenth century India. Where women are under men in the kingdom of King Bhadra Pratap (Anu Kapoor).

Here women have locks on their hearts and bodies. King Kami but weak. Hence, he takes pleasure in sadism. After her atrocities, one by one, four queens have disappeared from the palace. His disappearance is a mystery. Only Patrani Meeravati (Shilpa Shinde) is alive. She manages new queens and women for the health and happiness of the king. Will the oppression of women going on in Pourushpur break. Will paurushpur fall Will a man come from outside or will a woman from the palace or city rebel. If this does not happen, will Kinnar Boris (Milind Soman) create a new definition of effort.

Paurshpur is a series full of weaknesses. The seven episodes of the series are on average twenty-twenty minutes and there is no joy in them. There is a complete focus on showing the female body, erotic scenes and the rituals of gay women and men. Lust is the thread that threads the story. Although the story is raw. It keeps falling apart. It seems that the characters were created keeping in mind how they can be fitted into erotic scenes. There are cheap lines in the name of dialog. Such as: ‘It is your job to fill the heat in our body, not ours.’ ‘The woman either challenges or worries. Women should not be taken seriously.

The trailer of Paurushpur caught the attention of people as soon as it arrived. But watching the series misses the kettle hot saying more than tea. A good script could have handled Pourushpur. There is grandeur here. Especially in scenes inside the palace. In this sense, the famous set designer Nitin Desai and his art team have done a great job. The intimate scenes here are also beautifully filmed. From make-up, hair and light, the camera team is also great. But whether it is about the big screen or the mobile screen, cinema is not just technology and glitter. It is a story in which actors burn their lives.

Anu Kapoor’s talent was not used properly in Pourushpur. He is in the role of a frustrated, weak, weak and indecent king but he does not get a single scene or dialogue to remember. This is what happened to Shilpa Shinde. She seems less queen and more king’s maid. In Paurushpur, some of the epithets have been added to the sensuality of King Bhadra Pratap. These include Kinnar Boris and his brothel, the fiancée masked by dancing dancer Bhanu and the ever-lost queen Nayantara (Flora Saini), who has a physical relationship with the princes and queen. The story of none of them blossoms. Neither are they able to be a part of the life of Pourushpur in this manner nor can they openly rebel from him. The conspiracies of royalty are also not exposed here.

Pourushpur is the concept of Baljit Singh Chadha and he is its creative director. He co-wrote the script with Ranveer Pratap Singh and Rajesh Tripathi. Had he created an erotic scene and focused on the story, something could have happened. But perhaps there was no purpose to create a good story here. Pourushpur is not such a website that you say goodbye to the year you go.

Of course it is a good start here with the first episode but as the series progresses, it slips at every level. If you are interested in certain scenes, then they can be dealt by fast-forwarding the series. Webseries raises the question whether the difference between men and women will ever end. Then she also answers that never because God himself has made this difference. In fact, this is a cheap female discourse of Ekta Kapoor & Co., which has been introduced by making it sparkling with anti-male colors. But despite this, there remains a female toy in every scene here. Which has been made for the purpose of selling in the market of men only.