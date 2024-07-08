A new era has begun in Tigers and, after the setback in the MX Super CupThe team of Veljko Paunovic He demonstrated that he has a solid foundation to face his project with the feline team; however, he is very clear about the weak point where the coaching staff should focus the most during the next few days.
The Nuevo Leon team defeated Necaxa 1-0 at the University Stadium with a goal from André-Pierre Gignacwho remains a reference for Tigers after almost 10 years in the team, but who made his annoyance at being substituted evident, another of the points that the strategist touched on in a press conference.
He also made it clear that the primary objective of the first match was to get a win one way or another, as starting the process in this way is key to the confidence of the entire team.
When Gignac He came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, with half an hour still to go and the game still open, the Frenchman expressed his annoyance; however, this did not go any further for him. Paunovicwho stated that the most important thing is the collective result.
“We understand that everyone wants to play all the time, but there is something that is bigger than us, which is the club and the team. We owe it to our teammates and respect their decisions.”
– Veljko Paunovic
In addition, another of the points he touched on has to do with the physical condition of Tigersbecause although they have been working for three weeks, they are still not at their best level and this is the main factor that the Serbian coach wants to fine-tune.
According to Veljkothe great improvement of Tigers It will come when all the players are in full physical condition, even though in the process against Necaxa were superior throughout the 90 minutes.
“We haven’t reached our best form yet, I’m sure that will come in the next few weeks,” Paunovic said at a press conference. “I think that improvement will come when they improve their physical form and that’s what we’re doing, with total humility and focus on working to improve physically, tactically and to be more consistent,” he concluded.
