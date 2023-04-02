At Club Deportivo Guadalajara they continue to work to aspire to be Mexican soccer champions, despite the fact that this tournament has been the best for the rojiblanco team in several years, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He is dissatisfied at not having been able to win any of his first two classics against América and Atlas.
In a press conference after the Clásico Tapatío, the strategist came out to declare his feelings about the match, after having equalized 3-3 in his visit to the Jalisco Stadium against the rojinegros.
“I think that beyond the spectacle represented by these games, for us the three points were our objective and in a Clásico it is more important. Our main objective is to enter the Liguilla, for the team to improve and compete after achieving that objective You always want to win, if I don’t win the Clásico I feel bad, I won’t sleep. I’m learning and I’ll keep learning and I’ll demand that everyone learn. Next time we’ll be up to the task and we can win.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
The Guadalajara strategist acknowledged that during the break he had a strong talk with the players, because he believes that the initiative was given away and that caused the red and black to find the tools to attack and score, to ultimately end up losing an advantage two goals in the first period.
“In the first part it starts to get complicated when we stop playing and generating, that was the issue at halftime, very hot, it was unforgivable. Instead of continuing to attack and control the ball, we handed it over (…) We handed over the initiative to them and it was difficult to recover it, “he pointed out.
“In defense we had mixed success, we have to improve, we are not happy. It was positive in attack, scoring three goals away, it was important, ”he concluded.
