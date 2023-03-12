Last Friday ended the streak of 4 consecutive victories for the Guadalajara team, losing by the slightest difference against the Camoteros del Puebla.
Although it is true that the rojiblancos dominated the match, the mistakes ended up costing them dearly, since goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez helped with the goal by Ferrareis with the score, and in the clearest play Cisneros fanned the ball.
In this regard, the coach Veljko Paunovic He pronounced himself, underlining the mistakes made, although he knows that his pupils did a good job on the Cuauhtémoc field.
“At that moment we looked like a row of dominoes and unfortunately the last one (Jiménez) fell. We didn’t get the final product (the goal), but the team played a fairly complete game. But immediately after a defeat everything looks different. Never It’s good to lose. But if we have to lose, we have to lose like this, fighting until the end and looking for a draw”. detailed in a press conference.
On the other hand, the Serbian took the time to talk about the next match, where they will be facing the Águilas del América in yet another edition of the Clásico de Clásicos, for which he requests the support of the rojiblanca fans.
“You have to be positive and for people to start generating the atmosphere of the Classic. Forget everything, there is a very important game and that is what I want to experience now. Let’s go!”. Paunovic sentenced.
with this setback Chivas he was left with 21 points and consummated his second defeat so far in the tournament, the first occurred on matchday 3 against Toluca.
