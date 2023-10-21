Chivas He has experienced practically everything in recent months. In May, they were forty-five minutes away from winning their thirteenth league title, thus tying their staunch rival: the Águilas del America as the most winning teams in Mexican soccer. However, Tigers He turned the score around and became champion at the Akron stadium.
They began the 2023 Apertura tournament with three consecutive wins. However, in the Leagues Cup they were eliminated in the first round, and upon their return to the national tournament, things began to get worse.
Between notable game losses and alarming indiscipline, the Sacred Flock seemed to have hit rock bottom. The curious thing was that he still had those at the top close to him, and today he occupies a place at his table, because, despite the storm, the chiverío is fourth in the general classification and has the future in his hands.
After beating Puebla 2-0, with goals from Alvarado and Cisneros, Chivas will face Tigres, Queretaro, Blue Cross and Cougars facing the closing of the tournament. Adding three will be essential if you want to continue being part of the top six overall, which are the ones that directly enter the quarterfinals.
Although winning at home in the midst of extremely complicated weeks for the institution can fill Chivas with confidence and hope, its strategist, the Serbian Paunovic, calls for calm. This was what he declared at the end of the game.
“Puebla had its opportunities, I am happy for going 2-0, we recovered players like Guti (injury); we had losses in the midfield that gave the rival counterattacks… These are two humble steps (victories), there are no “You have to push your chest, but work”
– Paunovic.
Finally, Paunovic also spoke about the indiscipline of Alexis Vega, Chicote Calderón and Raúl Martínez, who did not see action tonight against the camoteros, but who are now at the team’s disposal.
“Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raúl Martínez are on a path of discipline and this result is not the end, we are going for the next step of a team that wants to become champion”
– Paunovic.
#Paunovics #statements #Chivas #beat #Puebla