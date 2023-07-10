Rodolfo Pizarro would be living his last hours as a player of inter miami. The Mexican midfielder would not be part of Las Garzas’ plans in the Messi era and he would leave this club in the coming weeks. In this context, The possibility of the ‘Joker’ reaching other clubs has been raised loudly, including LA Galaxy, AEK Athens and Chivas de Guadalajara.
A sector of rojiblancos fans are excited about the possible return of Pizarro, who won the Sacred Flock in the Clausura 2017 tournament. But how likely is the return of the midfielder? Veljko Paunovic spoke about it.
The Serbian Chivas strategist was questioned about the possibility of Rodolfo Pizarro returning to the team in this transfer market. Paunovic was cautious when referring to this issue and preferred not to speculate on possible signings.
“I continue along the same line and I don’t think it’s convenient for anyone to talk about names even if the players are free. The player (Rodolfo Pizarro) obviously passed through here. He is well known, he has had a very good performance, therefore he is someone that he has left his legacy, but of course we are not in the position now to speculate on this and it is one more issue to consider internally before coming out with an answer to you. Sorry that I can not give any more satisfactory answer than this”
– Paunovic in conference
At this moment it seems that Chivas will only be looking for one more reinforcement to close their squad for the Apertura 2023. The board headed by Fernando Hierro would be looking for a center forward, so the option of Rodolfo Pizarro seems distant.
