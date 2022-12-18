The coach of the Chivas del Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovicgot his first official victory in front of the team, when last Friday they beat Mazatlán by the slightest difference in the SKY Cup.
Likewise, after the cupbearer match, the Serbian helmsman praised the footballer Victor Guzmana player who sounds to be able to reinforce the chiverío for the Closing Tournament 2023.
“In principle the question is more for the sports management. I work with the team we have, I communicate with my superiors about the process the team is following, what it needs and what it does well. They are internal things. I am very happy with the group I have, they give me everything I ask for. Sometimes it is difficult for us, like today, to provide quality, but there are also internal analysis objectives. As for players from other teams, I don’t think so.”he pointed.
“Of course I think he is a great player, but there are many good players in this League and I am sure that, for us, the most important thing is to work with the group we have. As I said, we are who we are today and we are not dedicated to doing the best job possible.”he said at a press conference.
Although there are rumors of the interest of Chivas Nothing concrete has existed for ‘Pocho’, and on several occasions the player has expressed his desire to be part of the Guadalajara institution again.
For now, Chivas They are already preparing for their next match in the Cup for Mexico, when next Monday, December 19, they will receive a visit from Santos Laguna on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, in a game that you can enjoy sharply at 9:00 p.m. through the TUDN signal.
#Paunovics #statements #Pocho #Guzmán
Leave a Reply