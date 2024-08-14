The Leagues Cup has already defined the teams that will play the quarter-finals and, to the surprise of many, the UANL Tigers They will not be present after being eliminated by New York City FC; a defeat that weighed heavily on the feline locker room.
This was announced by the Monterrey coach himself, in a press conference, Veljko Paunovic He expressed the group’s feelings after the elimination and assured that it was a tournament in which they hoped to reach the final and win it.
And it is that the Tigers They started off winning comfortably, but as the match progressed, New York City They equalized the volume of play and in two very precise actions, they turned the score around and sent the Mexican team back home.
“Today, It is a defeat that hurts a lot For many reasons, we had a clear and beautiful objective of continuing in the competition and with possibilities of winning it,” he said. Paunovic in a press conference after the defeat of Tigers.
Despite making it clear that the goal was to win the trophy, he stressed his pride in the work and emphasized that “we all made an effort and the young people who promised showed it,” so he was confident of returning to the Liga MX to regain the good feelings.
“We have to know that now we are returning to our tournament in Mexico and well positioned, with work to do again”
– Veljko Paunovic
The helmsman of Tigers He made it clear that his main motivation is to turn the page on the situation, so he assured that the next objective is to work to conquer the Liga MX and leave behind what happened in the United States at the beginning of this semester.
The Serbian coach mentioned that “Diego’s injury changes the scheme and the dynamics of the game,” so they had to immediately align Joaquimthe new reinforcement of Tigersand disrupt the initial approach designed.
Paunovic mentioned that Joaquim has only been training with the group for six times and that the context was difficult; however, he mentioned that mistakes can be virtues of the rival and made it clear that they will continue to improve.
