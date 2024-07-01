In the framework of the match of MX Super Cup between America and Tigers, Veljko Paunovic He spoke about the situation of Igor Lichnovskywho has not yet reported to Mexico due to his participation in the Copa América, but whose future was on the wire between the two clubs.
And it is that Mauricio Culebro He spoke to the media and, as president of the feline team, confirmed that the blue-cream board did not exercise the purchase option for the 30-year-old defender, so he will have to put himself at the orders of Pauno shortly.
Given this situation, the Serbian coach expressed his opinion on Lichnovsky and made it clear that, from this moment on, they count on him for the Opening 2024; however, he hinted that anything is possible as long as the transfer market is open.
According to the words of Paunovic at a press conference, Igor Lichnovsky is a player of Tigersbut “this is football, the market is open and things can change,” so he left open the possibility of his departure.
“Every player who belongs to the club is at our command, we will try to adapt him and give him the best performance possible, it is important that he has experience and fits the profile that the club needs.”
– Veljko Paunovic
In this way he made it clear that the permanence of Igor Lichnovsky in Tigers She is not sure, although she will report in the following days, after being eliminated from the Copa America with the Chilean national team.
The feeling is that the future of Lichnovsky It is not yet defined and it is due to a particular issue: The defender would end his contract in December 2024, something that seeks to take the America as a tool in the negotiation, to make his signing cheaper.
In addition to that Tigers needs to get rid of foreign players, the objective of the America club is to lower the 4 million dollars which was agreed in the purchase option. If not, they could even negotiate with Igor to have him arrive in December “for free”, paying him a signing bonus.
