The expectation of the fans Tigers is still measured, because after the sudden departure of Siboldi and the arrival of Veljko Paunovic to the institution, the club is still going through a period of adaptation to a completely new dynamic.
To begin with, the players had their first week of meeting the Serbian coach, with the preseason which takes place in Cancunso after these sessions and his first sensations, the strategist appeared before the media for the first time.
Paunovic knows that his arrival Tigers It entails additional pressure because it is a competitive team and with the obligation to be champion, which is why he immediately set his first goal with the feline team.
“We have spent a week where Cancun We got to know each other and introduced the concepts of the way we are going to operate, there are still several meetings in the group and with individual players,” Veljko told the media.
“Get to know them now as soon as possible and understand the expectations we have to set, the plan for what Tigres is, has to be a winner.”
– Veljko Paunovic
One of the points on which the coach paid the most attention Tigers It has to do with the signings, since for a few weeks now it has been a very cold topic in the institution, one that until recently asked for a roster renewal.
“It is an internal issue, we continue to evaluate and a week is good work time, but not enough,” said Paunovic, who hinted that he wants to see everyone’s performance before discarding or setting a position to reinforce.
“Of course we are open to the possibilities that may arise in the market”
– Veljko Paunovic
He said all this within the framework of his first preseason gameWell, back in Monterrey, Tigers defeated 8-1 roadrunner and started its first test on the right foot before starting the Apertura 2024.
