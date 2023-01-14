Chivas de Guadalajara is going through a difficult time and it is just the beginning of the season. The rojiblanco team showed slight signs of improvement during the preseason, but during the first two days of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, the Sacred Flock has left more doubts than certainties.
Chiverío could not get past a goalless draw against Atlético de San Luis on the second day of the championship despite playing with one more player from minute 16. As if that were not enough, Alexis Vega, a fundamental player for Guadalajara, came out from the field of play due to an injury that could be severe.
The Chivas striker left the game in tears and on a stretcher at minute 54 of the duel against the San Luis Potosinos. So far the rojiblanco team has not released the medical report, but the prognosis is not very favourable. Through their social networks, the team indicated that they will carry out the relevant studies on Alexis Vega and that the official diagnosis will be announced until Monday.
Alexis Vega’s injury is undoubtedly a blow to the expectations of the Sacred Flock this season. In a press conference, Veljko Paunovic, Chivas de Guadalajara coach, gave details about the unfortunate situation of the Mexican attacker, who in the past has suffered some serious injuries.
“The injury he suffered while driving during the second half, at first the symptoms were severe pain, as if his knee had locked. He has a history, so it’s early to give a diagnosis, but we all hope it’s as little as possible (…) He needs a more sophisticated test to know the severity of the injury and how long he will need to be off the field. We are not optimistic or pessimistic, because he is fine. He has joint pain, but we hope and we hope it is nothing serious, but we will have to wait for the diagnosis of the test that we are going to do in the next 48 hours”
– Veljko Paunovic in conference
Alexis Vega has a history of knee injuries. In 2016 he suffered a cruciate ligament tear, in 2017 he experienced a ligament detachment and in 2018 a detachment of cartilage fragments.
Vega is a vital piece in Chivas de Guadalajara’s scheme and has scored the team’s only goal at the start of the season.
