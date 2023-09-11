The Serbian technical director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovicstarts this week preparing the most important match of the semester in the regular phase, the National Classic against the bitter rival, Club América.
More news about Liga MX transfers:
The coach needs a victory to motivate his pupils, after they have gone from strength to strength this semester, so a victory in the Classic of Classics could raise their enthusiasm for the Play-In. However, several concerns have arisen in the strategist’s mind during his visit to the capital.
After their friendly match in the United States against Club León where they won 2-0, the Guadalajara team returns to the Verde Valle facilities to focus on their commitment on Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The red and white team has just suffered its second loss in a row when they fell 1-2 against Monterrey at the Akron Stadium.
After their last defeat at home, the Guadalajara team lost more places at the top of the Apertura 2023 standings. At the moment they remain with 13 points after seven dates.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Guadalajara coaching staff, led by Veljko Paunovicworks full time on recovering his captain’s rhythm Victor Guzman.
He ‘Pocho‘He did not travel to Chicago due to physical discomfort and in the worst case scenario he could start from the bench next weekend, his situation is expected to be defined between Thursday and Friday before the game.
In addition, on Wednesday he will receive his five representatives who were with the Mexican team for the duels against Australia and Uzbekistan, so he hopes to have them at 100% for the weekend duel: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and from the U-23: Jesus Brígido.
#Paunovics #concerns #prior #National #Classic #América
Leave a Reply