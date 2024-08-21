Mexican soccer returns to normal with the Date 5 of the 2024 Openinga day in which the main course will be the Tigers vs Chivas, It is also marked by the return of Veljko Paunovic to face his former team.
Unfortunately for the Serbian coach, for this match he will have to deal with a very important loss which slightly disrupts his defensive plans, a problem he already suffered in the Leagues Cup and from which the best results were not obtained.
It is worth remembering that Tigers arrives with a bad taste in his mouth of having been eliminated by the New York City in the round of 16 of the competition; however, Chivas It also comes with the pressure of the word failure, for not having even made it past the group stage.
The drop in question is that of Diego Reyeswho continues with a muscular discomfort that caused him to be substituted in the last match against New York and that now he will also keep him away for the match against the Chivas in the Liga MX.
According to Sports Multimedia, Reyes is working apart from his colleagues and he will hardly have any minutes against him Sacred Flockso he will have to align the new reinforcement and speed up his integration into the squad.
Joaquim will be the defender who replaces him and for whom they paid around 7 million dollars; however, after the elimination of the Leagues Cup, Paunovic He made it clear that it was not the ideal scenario to place him as a starter so quickly, since he still has to learn his team’s processes.
The match of Tigres vs Chivas is scheduled for next Saturday, August 24th at 7:00 p.m.. It will be played on the court of University Stadium and it will be very special for Paunovicwho faces Chivas for the first time since his departure.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Paunovics #absence #Matchday #Chivas
Leave a Reply