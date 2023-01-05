Chivas had a positive preseason. Beyond losing in the final of the cup for Mexico against the Cruz Azul machine, those from Guadalajara showed fresh football, making it clear that Paunovic’s idea is to bet on intensity, taking advantage of the fact that the players who They have in the squad the physical condition to bet on this system that requires superior work and effort.
Right now the Serbian has few doubts regarding the eleven with which he will start the official semester with Guadalajara, but there is an area of the field that does not leave Paunovic alone, the goal. The ‘Wacho’ Jiménez made mistakes in the friendly duels that resulted in goals and sources close to Verde Valle report that the Mexican goalkeeper is not to the taste of the Guadalajara coach, who could give Luis a step aside and bet on the goalkeeper of the future of the club, Eduardo Rangel.
Reports state that Paunovic still hasn’t made an absolute decision, but today the Serbian coach would be more opted to debut ‘Tala’ in the Liga MX than to continue giving continuity to the ownership of Luis Jiménez. Paunovic likes the 22-year-old goalkeeper a little more and although he has zero professional career, for the strategist he is much more reliable than “Wacho”, also remembering that Rangel is one of the club’s great bets and his presence will not be for nothing more seen at the board level.
