Bad and bad in the Chivas of Guadalajara. After the internal problems with the footballers Alexis Vega and Christian Calderón, the Flock receives another bad news.
Their coach, Veljko Paunovic, will leave the red and white club. According to Fabrizio Romano’s report, the coach will become the new coach of Almería of Spain in LaLiga. This thanks to the exit clause that the technical director has in his contract.
So far Chivas have not given an official statement and have not published anything on their social networks either.
This is a strong blow to the institution. Despite the bad moment they are experiencing, it is worth remembering that Paunovic led the team to the final last tournament in his first experience as a coach in Liga MX.
Furthermore, Paunović is the most effective Chivas coach in the era of short tournaments, with an effectiveness of 66.6%. The previous record was held by Ricardo Ferretti, with an effectiveness of 60.78%.
Veljko promoted footballers like Fernando Beltrán, used the youth team and gave shape to Fernando Hierro’s project. Now, in Verde Valle they will have to start from scratch in the midst of an institutional and sports crisis.
