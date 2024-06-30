For the 2023 Apertura Tournament, the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky arrived at America surprisingly, and amid criticism, by not entering into plans of Tigerssurprising with their level and being part of the championship of Liga MXwhich is why he became a key piece for the 2024 Clausura, achieving the second championship, however, his card still belongs to the regios and he must return since he was not bought by the blue-cream team.
When the selected Chili did not enter the plans of the U of Nuevo León, the coach on duty was the Uruguayan Robert Dante SiboldiHowever, he also said his surprising goodbye a few weeks ago, with the Serbian arriving in his place Veljko Paunovicfrom whom the Uruguayan won the League title a little over a year ago when the European led the Chivas. With the arrival of Pauno, the return of the Andean defender is more than feasible, since he would see him favorably after the level shown in the last year.
“I understand that he is our player and yesterday Mauricio (Culebro) He commented. “This is football, the market is open, things can change but we will try to adapt each player who belongs to the club and is under our command and try to get the most out of it. He is important, has experience and fits the profile that the club needs and if there are changes we will have to accept them.”were the words of the Serbian helmsman.
Just this Sunday, Igor He played his last game with The Redwhich was eliminated in the Group Stage, finishing third in the Group Awhere he barely got two points, against one of Perugoing forward Argentina as the sector leader with nine and Canada as second with four. For this reason, the defender will break concentration with his team and will have to appear on royal soil, since he was notified that the purchase option was not exercised and he must define his future.
This Sunday, June 30th, Pauno will seek its first title in Mexican soccer, as it faces the two-time champion of Liga MX, Americain the confrontation for the scepter of the MX Super Cupin it Dignity Healths Sports Parkwhich makes him excited because it will be the start of his project against a tough rival that has a great squad and is always competitive.
