Igor Lichnovsky has to stay, he arrived with many doubts, he lifted the 14 and then a second championship, he understood perfectly what the @America club.🦅 pic.twitter.com/0k0JgFzl41 — Eagle Dynasty (@Dinastiaguila) June 29, 2024

“I understand that he is our player and yesterday Mauricio (Culebro) He commented. “This is football, the market is open, things can change but we will try to adapt each player who belongs to the club and is under our command and try to get the most out of it. He is important, has experience and fits the profile that the club needs and if there are changes we will have to accept them.”were the words of the Serbian helmsman.

THE BOMB EXPLODED💣🔥 Igor Lichnovsky returns to Tigres, with the elimination he will have to report in the following days. Despite Chile’s elimination, he was the best player, conceding only 1 goal in 3 games. Bombshell to incorporate the best center back in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/fAhXsn5Zof — Nahuel Laser ® (@laserdnahuel) June 30, 2024

This Sunday, June 30th, Pauno will seek its first title in Mexican soccer, as it faces the two-time champion of Liga MX, Americain the confrontation for the scepter of the MX Super Cupin it Dignity Healths Sports Parkwhich makes him excited because it will be the start of his project against a tough rival that has a great squad and is always competitive.