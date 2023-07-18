The start of the Chivas tournament has been brilliant for many. After not winning the Liga MX title the previous semester, the Verde Valle team would have a marked drop in performance, however, this has not been the case, the club seems united, hard-working and with a desire for revenge, to show their For this reason, Guadalajara is the only national soccer team that adds nine viable points from the first three days.
In addition, within this positive inertia that the Verde Valle team has, Paunovic has nurtured the squad with the rise of youth youth who have shown personality and talent to fill the losses that Guadalajara has had at this start of the tournament. The young Yael Padilla is the most outstanding of all, this due to his presence with goals, which would earn him the full confidence of the coaching staff, who are willing to seat Vega and give continuity to the teenager of only 17 years .
Sources report that Paunovic is not a guy who appeals to the concept of “hierarchies”, the coach lives and works under the rule that the footballer who gives him the best results with the ball will be on the field, which is why, it is possible that Starting both in the Leagues Cup and in the MX League, the youngster is ahead of Alexis Vega in his plans, at least until the man who receives the best salary within the squad shows his true potential. In numbers, Padilla has already surpassed everything Alexis did in the entire past tournament.
#Paunovic #bet #continuity #Yael #Padilla
Leave a Reply