Chivas de Guadalajaral qualified for the league directly for the first time since the playoff format returned. The Sacred Flock, under the orders of Veljko Paunovic, was in third place in the general table and, for the first time in 19 years, added 34 units. The red and white fans are hopeful that their team can lift the 13th Liga MX title.
After obtaining his qualification, Paunovic indicated that he is already thinking about the league and that he will seek to meet with other coaches who have directed Chivas de Guadalajara in these instances. The Serbian strategist indicated that, among them, he will look for Matías Almeyda, current coach of AEK Athens and the last coach capable of leading the Flock to the championship.
The new pastor of Rebaño Sagrado indicated that in the face of the big party of Mexican soccer he will have to design a plan, since in this phase of the tournament the club cannot be wrong or give an advantage to its rivals.
Paunovic said that he would look for Almeyda to find out his opinion and joked about it.
“I have my ideas, support and ideas from the coaching staff, I also plan to ask for advice from those who have been and have won in the Liguilla. I am going to pay attention and learn everything I can from past tournaments. We have winners in the locker room who could contribute a lot (…) That’s a very good idea (talking to Almeyda), it’s a very good idea, besides, he has a flat (apartment) in the same building where the coaching staff lives and it’s a good excuse to start a conversation with him. We are going to call him, to tell him that water is falling from the floor above and then we ask him for his advice”
– Velkjo Paunovic
The Serbian coach is having a great experience in his first tournament in Liga MX and will look to make history.
#Paunovic #Matías #Almeyda #advice #league
Leave a Reply