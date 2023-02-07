Chivas’ start to the tournament is at least questionable, it is a fact that the club has 8 out of 15 possible points, when it was expected that the figure might be less at this point, but there is a situation that cannot be denied or covered , the club led by Paunovic is not having an outstanding sporting level, the team sometimes scores almost miraculously, like last weekend where Alejandro Mayorga prevented the herd from signing a painful defeat against Querétaro.
It is clear that the team must improve enormously and Paunovic will have to make changes as they go, in order to find the best pieces for the starting lineup. Now, the coach will spend the whole week thinking about a modification that could give a lot to talk about, Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez made a rookie mistake that cost him a goal against Querétaro and the 32-year-old goalkeeper’s starting position is already faltering tightrope.
According to information from El Universal Deportes, Paunovic is already fully evaluating what to do with the future of Jiménez, the source informs that it will not be until the end of the week when the Serbian coach decides whether to give him another vote of confidence. veteran who does not end up fulfilling the desired or already bet on the youthful ‘Tala’ Rangel, who is the great bet for the future of the club and it is Paunovic’s decision if the Mexican is ready to surpass Jiménez within the first team.
