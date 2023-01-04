The coach of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Veljko Paunovicheld an exclusive interview with the newspaper RECORD and spoke about the striker’s recovery process Jose Juan Maciaswho would return to the playing fields during the first days of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The youthful attacker has been out of the field since last June, due to suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament in one of his knees and he is barely in the final stage of his recovery.
The Serbian coach told how the three-stage process is that the player has to go through to be able to return to the courts and commented that the estimated time is still six or nine weeks.
“He is working individually, but he already touches the ball, he is on the court, recovering the sensations of getting in the right physical shape. It is prior to entering the group dynamics, prior to being able to have contact in the games and prior to any availability to play. He has to go through three stages, each lasting two or three weeks. I think he would return between six or nine weeks.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
The rojiblanco youth squad is eager to return to activity and once again become one of the leaders of the Guadalajara attack, since since his return to Mexico after passing through Getafe, he was only able to play 11 games and score four goals.
“We don’t want to push him. Of course we pamper him and give him love because the team needs it. We are watching his readaptation process very closely. He seems motivated, but also a little impatient. He’s going to come back soon,” said the coach.
For this semester, Veljko Paunovic He has plenty of options on offense with: Santiago Ormeno, Daniel Rios Y Ronaldo Cisnerosin addition to the homegrown players Jose de Jesus Gonzalez, Sebastian Martinez Y Luis Ferdinand Bridge.
