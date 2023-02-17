Despite the most recent victory for Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the Serbian technical director, Veljko Paunovic, He continues to be questioned about the technical decisions he makes in matches by a sector of the press and fans, as they consider that there are footballers who are not receiving the opportunities they deserve and should have more minutes on the pitch.
Specifically, he was asked about players from the quarry who are showing off in the U-20 and the tapatioas the case of Luis Ferdinand Bridge who is standing out for his goal-scoring nose and in the first team is what is most needed, as well as Sebastian Perez Bouquet.
To which the coach replied that in due course they will receive their opportunity, but in the meantime they must continue working and be prepared for when they are required.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
During the press conference after the game against Club Tijuana, Veljko Paunovic clarified that many situations must be resolved internally and that players who do not have a chance at the moment must continue preparing for when their time comes.
“We considered that there was a double date, so we took into account those who had more load than others. The players always have to be ready for when it is their turn to play,” he pointed out.
Likewise, the coach has made it clear that although some players like the ones mentioned above have not been fully considered, they should continue preparing because later there could be changes and more with the recoveries of players like Isaac Brizuela, Antono Briseno, Alexis Vega and Jose Juan Macias.
#Paunovic #reveals #Puente #Bouquet #play #Chivas
Leave a Reply