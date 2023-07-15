Fernando Beltran is having a great start in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The ‘Nene’ has two goals in the first three days of the season. In the duel against Necaxa, the rojiblanco midfielder gave a lecture at a defensive and offensive level, and showed the high level at which he is currently.
Chivas de Guadalajara is in the first position of the tournament with perfect pace: nine points in three games. Beltrán’s performance at the start of the 2023 Opening has been outstanding and has not gone unnoticed by Veljko Paunovic, strategist of the Sacred Flock.
What is the reason for the evident improvement that ‘Nene’ has shown during the first three days of the contest? This is what the Serbian coach thinks.
At a press conference, Paunovic referred to the growth that Fernando Beltrán has shown so far this season. The pastor of the Sacred Flock indicated that despite having many conditions, the ‘Nene’ was generally poorly positioned and played on his back.
The Serbian strategist indicated that they have worked with Beltrán to improve his position and obtain his best version.
“He has a fantastic first touch and a breakaway, an oriented control, when he receives the ball between the lines, it is practically impossible to stop him when he sees the spaces in front with the ball driving. We promote all this and make the most of it, he is reaching the area, helping the team. He has matured a lot, tons, and he is a benchmark right now that we have”
– Veljko Paunovic
During the Clausura 2023 tournament, taking into account the regular phase and the league, Beltrán scored two goals and provided four assists.
#Paunovic #reveals #reason #GREAT #MOMENT #Nene #Beltrán #experiencing
Leave a Reply