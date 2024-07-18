The UANL Tigers They achieved a much-needed victory against the Americanot only to break a heavy streak of games without knowing victory against the Eaglesbut to make a call to the fans and the team, with the aim of joining forces.
And the operation of Tigers has not been ideal in the first weeks of Veljko Paunovic at the head of the team, which is why some of the fans have responded with boos, directed not only at the team, but at very specific players.
After defeating the America 1-0 in the VolcanoThe Serbian coach spoke at a press conference and responded to the supporters who have demonstrated against him, asking them to unite and highlighting the victory achieved, as he made it clear that he knew how to correct the bad start.
“First of all, the fans must be respected and they have the right to express themselves in a respectful manner and express their emotions,” he said. Paunovic at a press conference, as he was questioned about the booing Juan Brunetta, Luis Quiñones and towards his figure.
And when the two players came out as substitutes, as well as when the Serbian coach appeared on the screen, they were all booed by a large section of fans who gathered at the Volcano.
It is worth mentioning that it was precisely the followers who created a real party in a Date 3 of the regular seasonsomething that was very publicly applauded, as they created the ideal environment to break the bad streak against the America.
“We started the match wanting to hit quickly and it became a back-and-forth game, and I recognize a bad approach on my part,” he said. Paunovic in a press conference; however, he acknowledged the coaching staff for having corrected the situation in time.
“From the 25th minute we adjusted our ranks and in the second half we were a team that went for the win”
– Veljko Paunovic
Finally, he concluded with a call for unity between the team and the fans, as he asked for patience as the season is just beginning.
