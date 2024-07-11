🐯 @TigresOficial works with the full squad in preparation for the #Matchday2.

🔙 Diego Lainez has completed his fifth week of recovery and is already working alongside his teammates on the court to regain his rhythm and physique.

📹 @R_Almaguer84 pic.twitter.com/38mTtvX2HA

— POSTA Sports (@POSTADeportes) July 9, 2024