The beginning of the era Paunovic with the UANL Tigers still has several loose ends to iron out, especially if they want to compete with the teams in the Liga MX who have strengthened themselves the best this tournament. For this reason, it is vital that the injured players recover and gradually acquire their best level on the way to the playoffs.
One of them hopes to return for the Matchday 2 against Atlasbecause although the felines defeated 1-0 NecaxaThe difference was made by a penalty goal and it did not completely satisfy the Serbian coach, who also complained of a lack of physical condition that he hopes to work on in the following weeks.
It is worth remembering that Veljko Paunovic does not yet have Nahuel Guzmanby suspension, and that the return of Igor Lichnovsky remains unknown, which adds to the fact that no signings have been made so far this summer and which leaves the coaching staff far from having a complete squad.
The player who could recover Tigers for date 2 against the Atlas is Diego Lainezthe young Mexican who has already returned to training in a regular manner and is preparing to be called up this weekend.
Lainez He has already recovered from the ankle injury he suffered at the end of the Closing 2024 and for which he had to undergo surgery; however, he is currently undergoing physical conditioning work to return to full fitness.
It is not expected that Diego Lainez start the match, but it may already be contemplated by Paunovic as a stimulant in the second half, because the intention is to take him little by little so that he can be at his best in the crucial period.
The match between the Atlas and Tigers is scheduled for this Friday July 12at 9 pm, Central Mexico time. It will be held in the Jalisco Stadium and it will mean the first visit for Veljko Paunovic as a feline trainer.
This game is key to confidence. Tigersbecause on date 3 they will receive the America club at the Volcano, in a very important match due to the negative streak against the Eagles in recent semesters.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Paunovic #recovers #key #player #face #Atlas
Leave a Reply