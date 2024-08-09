The Leagues Cup finally entered its most important moment and the Tigers They were the first Mexican team to qualify for the round of 16, after defeat Pachuca 1-0 with a goal from Marcelo Flores.
Precisely, the 20-year-old player had been one of the most talked about names around the feline team, since Robert Dante Siboldi reappeared on video for an interview in which Flores was criticized for his short professional training.
It didn’t take long for the youngster to prove otherwise and with just a few minutes on the field, he scored the winning goal that qualified for Tigers to the next round, so Veljko Paunovic He was full of praise for the footballer.
Under the label of “hero”, Veljko Paunovic highlighted the performance of Marcelo Flores in the duel against Pachuca, but stressed the importance of working as a team in this type of tournament.
“I like that analogy of heroes. At half-time we said that one will be the hero, but to do so he will have to do the work of soldiers, it is teamwork, we always want the team to elevate and highlight an individual, but through work and attitude,” he said. Pauno in conference.
Where the presence of Marcelo Flores It was when he hinted that after the teamwork, the time has come to bring in a different player.
“If there is no predisposition and adequate attitude or commitment to the group, that is where the people who have to take the step come in, those who enter the field with qualities”
– Veljko Paunovic
In summary, Robert Dante Siboldi He assured that Marcelo Flores had technical deficiencies despite coming from the Arsenal of England, so in Tigers helped their training in that regard.
“We had Marcelo Flores and although he came from Europe, he lacked many things, he didn’t even know how to profile himself. Putting his back to the wall to remain profiled towards the inside of the field,” said the former coach of the feline team.
