The setback in the Leagues Cup has given Chivas a reality check. Although the Verde Valle team arrived at said competition as the leading team within the MX League, in the tournament against the MLS clubs they have not only signed a very early elimination, but also did so with a sporting level within the negative field, very far from what Puanovic’s team was showing at the local level.
This being the case, it is clear that Guadalajara requires a lot of work at a collective level and likewise in individual terms, since it is evident that there are several players on the squad who are not in an adequate sporting or physical state. One of them Erick Gutiérrez, the star signing of Chivas this summer and who has started in a very negative way, despite the fact that Paunovic has been excessively soft with the Mexican, failing his work model.
Gutiérrez had a forgettable first League match. His turnovers cost Chivas goals against, that is, his misses were fatal. If they had continued with the trend set from the beginning, Veljko would have sent the player to the bench in the following game, however, he decided to give him a vote of confidence and it was costly, because once again Erick played horrors in the second game against Kansas City .
It will be important that regardless of how much the board has paid for the former PSV, Paunovic is faithful to his principles and demands much more from the Mexican, who is on the field without having earned a place in it.
#Paunovic #modifies #work #model #Erick #Gutiérrez
Leave a Reply