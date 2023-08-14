He Guadalajara Sports Club going through a difficult time after the removal of the League Cup, where they were eliminated in the group round by failing to win any of their games against Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City.
Given this, the directive led by Fernando Hierro and Amaury Vergara They maintain contact with the Serbian Paunovic and they hope that Guadalajara will resume the path that currently has them in first place in the Mx League.
On the other hand, the fans of Guadalajara are left with doubts after the collective and individual malfunction of some players, as is the case of Alexis Vega who has been criticized about his weight. This situation has not gone unnoticed since this problem is attributed to poor performance since the Clausura 2023 league.
It should be noted that the 10 “Alexis Vega” of the sacred herd has gone through constant injuries that have prevented him from reaching the fullness of football. However, according to the reporter of ESPN, Jesus BernalI reveal that for Paunovic, Alexis Vega is an invaluable player, for which he has tried to find his best version from a mental point of view and to be able to perform on the pitch.
“Veljko Paunovic and his coaching staff see him as this anchor player in the team, the footballer who can make a huge difference on the pitch. That is why they have sought a way to engage him, to make him a leader, to be an example for his colleagues.. They know that if they have it tuned and oiled, Alexis Vega can break it in Mexican soccer, ”he explained on his YouTube channel.
