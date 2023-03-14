Chivas de Guadalajara is signing a season that not even its fans expected. After several setbacks in the most recent tournaments. the Sacred Flock is showing a different face. Under the orders of Veljko Paunovic, the Jalisco team has shown some improvements and is in the fight for direct qualification to the Clausura 2023 league of Liga MX.
This weekend, the rojiblancos play one of the most important games of the entire season: the Clásico Nacional. This looks to be one of the most intense classics in recent years, as both squads arrive at a great football moment. Chivas is fourth in the standings and América is fifth.
In recent weeks, Paunovic has recovered some important elements to strengthen his squad. The European coach already has Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, who missed several days due to injury. According to the most recent reports, Guadalajara could count on one of its top figures for the duel against the Águilas.
Alexis Vega, who left the pitch injured on January 13 during the match between Chivas and Atlético de San Luis, could be back for the Clásico Nacional. The rojiblanco winger, it seems, has progressed favorably in his recovery, after suffering an injury to his right knee, and it would be the big surprise for the duel against America.
According to the most recent reports, Alexis Vega has been seen working alongside his teammates ahead of the match on matchday 12 of the tournament. The Mexican National Team player could have seen his first minutes after overcoming the injury last week against Puebla, but Paunovic decided to give him rest and take care of him.
Everything indicates that Vega will have minutes this weekend when Chivas de Guadalajara receives Club América in the vicinity of the Akron Stadium.
Isaac Brizuela is another element that has evolved favorably after suffering an injury at the beginning of the Clausura 2023, however, the participation of the ‘Cone’ in this match is practically ruled out.
