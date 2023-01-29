Chivas de Guadalajara returned to the path of victory on date 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The rojiblancos prevailed by a score of 1-2 against FC Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. Despite having achieved the three points, the collective game of the Sacred Flock continues to leave doubts, especially its ability to generate scoring options.
The coach Veljko Paunovic spoke about his team’s performance against the border team and, although he highlighted the effort of his coaches, he also emphasized that the team has to improve, especially in the second half.
“I think today’s victory is an important step for our team. I’ll say the same thing again as in the past, we’re in an accelerated process, in which victories like today and performances like the one in the first half help to forge the spirit of the group”
– Said Paunovic in conference
Chivas’ Serbian coach even joked that his squad should “take a course in the dark arts” in order to better handle matches. Likewise, Paunovic recognized that his players have shown themselves to be innocent in some plays.
“I am very proud of the work and dedication of the group. It must be said that the second part has cost us. Perhaps we should take a course in the dark arts of football to know how to manage… sometimes we sin innocently in some plays, like at the end when We can keep the ball and leave without haste, but it’s something we have to learn.”
– Said Paunovic in conference
Chivas de Guadalajara will face Querétaro next Sunday, February 5, in a duel corresponding to matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX.
#Paunovic #contemplates #dark #arts #Chivas #manage #matches
Leave a Reply