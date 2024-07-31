Monterrey Mexico.- The Siboldi case and the accusations against the Tigres board for his departure also echoed in the feline camp in Houston.

Prior to the felines’ debut in the Leagues Cup this Wednesday against Puebla, Reforma asked its question via zoom.

Hi Guido, I understand your position on the subject, as you mentioned at the beginning, that you are focused on the sporting aspect, but a word to the fans who today find themselves with a dispute between their former coach and their board…

“To the fans who continue to support us, we are all very excited about this competition and about giving them a happy ending to the tournament. We understand that each tournament we play is an opportunity to return their affection, to gain their trust and support, and we are focused on that,” Pizarro replied.

However, immediately afterwards, coach Paunovic took the microphone and said: “I want to add something to that question.”

“I think it’s a difficult, complex situation that weighs heavily, especially when it’s brought up in front of the group. There are people here who have worked with the former coach, who have won, obviously it’s very difficult to talk to them now about a subject that is out of their control. I’m sure it’s an uncomfortable situation for everyone and that the great Tigres family can be divided at this moment, but it shouldn’t be like that.

“And although it is complex, I am sure that all parties want the best for this great club, and on my part I can say that we understand the situation, the difficulty, but they must understand that it is difficult to go with this issue over the heads of the group that is working now. We accept what is happening, but we have to focus on the good of the entire Tigres family, all the fans, club and players, so that we are united. Let’s work thinking about the matches and competitions and everything that lies ahead,” responded the Serbian coach.

Paunovic was also asked about what will happen with Samir Caetano and whether he is considering Joaquin Pereira.

“It’s official for Joaquim, so the player is ours, we’re counting on him and the paperwork he has to do has already been done, we hope and wish him well, he’s a great player, but he’ll have to get to know his teammates and put himself at the service of the club. In the case of Samir, he’s our player, we’re counting on him, we don’t have a limit on foreigners in this tournament, at the moment this is the situation and since Joaquim isn’t with us, when he comes it’s a matter of incorporating him.”

Paunovic was happy with the return of Nahuel Guzmán, who will return in the midst of a suspension in Liga MX, but can participate in the Leagues Cup.

“It’s a great circumstance, we’re all looking forward to his return. We’re even more expectant, Nahuel represents this group, he’s a leader, he’s one of the black belts along with the captain in this group and others; his presence means a lot, I have to acknowledge that Felipe has done a fantastic job and Tapia has contributed to the team.

“Returning to Nahuel, his return is great news. We want to contribute to him from all aspects of the team so that he shines tomorrow and starts the tournament in the best possible way,” said the helmsman.

The Tigres debut tomorrow in the Leagues Cup against Puebla at the Dynamo Stadium in Houston.